Rebels hit oil depot near Saudi F1 track

JIDDAH, Saudi Arabia – Hours after Formula One drivers voiced concerns about a race already dogged by human rights issues, Saudi Arabia's war with Yemen landed on F1's doorstep when Houthi rebels attacked an oil depot near the gleaming Saudi track where they were racing.

Yemen's Houthi rebels targeted the same fuel depot that the Houthis had attacked in recent days, the North Jiddah Bulk Plant that sits just southeast of the city's international airport and is a crucial hub for Muslim pilgrims heading to Mecca. No injuries were reported in the attack.

The attack came two weeks after 81 people were put to death in Saudi Arabia in a mass execution, which earlier Friday was a major talking point for seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton and other drivers.

Legislators override Utah trans veto

Utah lawmakers voted Friday to override GOP Gov. Spencer Cox's veto of legislation banning transgender youth athletes from playing on girls teams – a move that comes amid a nationwide culture war over transgender issues.

Before the veto, the ban received support from a majority of Utah lawmakers, but fell short of the two-thirds needed to override it. Its sponsors on Friday successfully flipped 10 Republicans in the House and five in the Senate who had previously voted against the proposal.

Convicted lawmaker urged to resign

Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry on Friday faced growing pressure from congressional leaders and Nebraska's GOP governor to resign after a California jury found him guilty of lying to federal authorities about an illegal $30,000 campaign donation from a Nigerian billionaire.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy both urged the nine-term congressman to leave office, as did Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, who has endorsed Fortenberry's top Republican primary challenger.

Maryland voter map unconstitutional

A Maryland judge ruled Friday that the state's new congressional map is unconstitutional, the first Democratic-drawn map to be struck down by a court this redistricting cycle in what the judge called a “product of extreme partisan gerrymandering.”

So far courts have intervened to block maps they found to be GOP gerrymanders in North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania, infuriating Republicans and leading conservatives to push for the U.S. Supreme Court to limit the power of state courts to overturn maps drawn by state legislatures.

Judge Lynne Battaglia gave state lawmakers until Wednesday to come up with a new congressional map plan.

Jan. 6 rioter given 10 days in prison

A New Jersey man who stole two microphones belonging to Nancy Pelosi and smoked a cigarette in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda was sentenced to 10 days in prison and a year of probation for his role in the Jan. 6 riot.

In federal court in Washington Friday, Robert Petrosh, 52, of Mays Landing, who served as a Marine, was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, and $938 in restitution, and he must return the microphones to the government within 30 days.

Justice Thomas released from hospital

Justice Clarence Thomas was discharged from the hospital Friday after a stay of nearly a week, the Supreme Court said.

Thomas, 73, had entered the hospital last Friday evening after experiencing “flu-like symptoms.” He was treated for an infection with intravenous antibiotics, the court said Sunday in announcing his hospitalization. He had been expected to be released from the hospital Monday or Tuesday.