China confirms all 132 on board jetliner killed

BEIJING – Chinese authorities officially confirmed Saturday there were no survivors in the crash of a China Eastern 737-800 last week with 132 people on board.

The announcement by an official of the Civil Aviation Administration of China at a late-night news conference was followed by a brief moment of silence. Investigators have identified 120 of the victims through DNA analysis, state media reported.

The cause of the crash remains a mystery. Authorities also said they haven't found any evidence of explosive materials in the wreckage.

Gunman kills 1 in shopping mall

A masked gunman opened fire in a suburban Chicago shopping mall, leaving one man dead and wounding at least one other person – a teenage girl who was found in a washroom after shoppers ran for cover.

The gunman, in his mid-20s, opened fire just after 7 p.m. Friday near the food court at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall in Rosemont, police Sgt. Joe Balogh told the Chicago Tribune on Saturday. Police said it was a targeted attack.

More than two hours after the shooting, police stopped the getaway vehicle on an expressway in Chicago, Balogh said. The car's owner was taken into custody and was being questioned as a person of interest, he said.

Family of dead teen hires lawyer

A rising middle school football player in Missouri, only 14 but already 6 feet, 5 inches, tall and well over 300 pounds, Tyre Sampson fell to his death from a towering Orlando, Florida, amusement ride. Lawyers for his family want to know if negligence about his size, or other factors, played a role.

“This is going to be an issue of a lack of supervision and lack of training. A straight-up negligence case,” said Bob Hilliard, a Texas attorney who represents Sampson's mother, Nekia Dodd.

Investigators on Saturday continued to examine what happened Thursday night when Sampson dropped out of his seat from a 430-foot, free-fall amusement park ride that is taller than the Statue of Liberty.

The ride takes patrons up to that height, tilts so they face the ground for a moment or two, then plummets toward the ground at speeds of 75 mph or more.

Ex-UAW official pleads guilty

A former official at a suburban Detroit branch of the United Auto Workers has pleaded guilty to charges that he embezzled more than $2 million in union funds. Prosecutors said he gambled with the money and spent more on guns, cars and child-support payments.

Timothy Edmunds, 54, pleaded guilty Friday to one count each of embezzling union funds and money laundering during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Detroit, federal prosecutors said. He is the 17th defendant convicted in an ongoing criminal investigation into corruption within the UAW.

Edmunds “systematically drained” UAW Local 412's bank accounts by using the labor group's credit cards for personal purchases, cashing local checks and transferring money into his accounts, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Drummer for Foo Fighters dies at 50

Taylor Hawkins, for 25 years the drummer for Foo Fighters and best friend of frontman Dave Grohl, has died during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50.

There were few immediate details on how Hawkins died, although the band said in a statement Friday that his death was a “tragic and untimely loss.” Foo Fighters had been scheduled to play at a festival in Bogota, Colombia, on Friday night.

The Bogota municipal government issued a statement Saturday that the city's emergency center had received a report of a patient with “chest pain” and sent an ambulance, though a private ambulance had already arrived at the hotel. Health workers tried to revive him but were unable to do so. It said the cause of death was under investigation.

Murder trial of Kidd Creole opens

The trial of rapper Kidd Creole began Friday in New York City with his lawyer telling a jury it was self-defense when the hip-hop pioneer stabbed a homeless man to death in 2017.

The artist, a founding member of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, is charged with murder. The trial resumes Monday.

Prosecutors said the rapper, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, stabbed John Jolly twice in the chest with a steak knife after becoming enraged because he thought Jolly was gay and hitting on him.

Glover's lawyer said Jolly died from a dose of the sedative benzodiazepine that was given to him at a hospital, not the stab wounds.

Iraq again fails to select leader

Iraqi lawmakers failed for a second time Saturday to select a head of state, further deepening a political crisis spurred by infighting following federal elections five months ago.

Only 202 lawmakers arrived to Iraq's parliament, falling short of the two-thirds quorum required for the 329-member legislature to conduct an electoral session to select the country's president. Saturday's vote could not be held as many lawmakers allied with Iran-backed parties did not attend. Another electoral session is scheduled for Wednesday.

Iraqi politicians have so far failed to agree on a compromise candidate for the presidency, exacerbating a political vacuum that also prevents the appointment of a prime minister.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's government has been carrying out state duties with a caretaker status.

Ex-candidate faces child porn charges

A former gubernatorial candidate in Hancock County, Maine, was bailed out of jail Saturday after his arrest on charges of possession of child pornography.

Officials said Eliot Cutler made bail in the afternoon after a day in custody. He had been held on $50,000 bail.

The Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit arrested Cutler without incident Friday at a home he and his wife share. The 75-year-old twice ran for governor as an independent, using his personal wealth to pay for the two unsuccessful campaigns.

Cutler faces four counts of possession of sexually explicit material of a child under 12, prosecutors have said. Each count carries a maximum penalty of five years.