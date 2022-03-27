On the air

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

“This Week” on ABC

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

“Meet the Press” on NBC

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Oksana Markarova, Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S.; Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Cory Booker, D-N.J.

“Fox News Sunday”

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Julianne Smith; Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

“State of the Union” on CNN

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Oksana Markarova; Cory Booker; Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Jim Risch, R-Idaho; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Julianne Smith, U.S. ambassador to NATO; José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen

“Face the Nation” on CBS

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Guests: Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine

– Associated Press