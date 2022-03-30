FTC sues TurboTax, says ads misleading

The Federal Trade Commission is suing TurboTax maker Intuit, saying its ads for “free” tax filing misled consumers. Intuit says it will fight the suit.

The consumer protection agency said Tuesday that millions of consumers cannot actually use the free tax-prep software option – two-thirds of tax filers in 2020. They are ineligible, the agency says, if they are gig workers or earn farm income, for example.

“TurboTax is bombarding consumers with ads for 'free' tax filing services, and then hitting them with charges when it's time to file,” said Samuel Levine, director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection, in a statement.

The agency says Intuit has for years focused on the word “free” in its ads, running them during major events like the Super Bowl. The FTC has asked a federal judge to order Intuit to stop what it said were Intuit's deceptive ads during the rush of tax season. This year's tax filing deadline is April 18.

Census may adjust for undercount

The U.S. Census Bureau is going to look at ways to adjust its annual population estimates to account for the undercounts of some minority groups in the 2020 census, a top official at the statistical agency said Tuesday.

A technical research team within the Census Bureau is looking at the adjustment so undercounts are not baked into future estimates, said Karen Battle, chief of the bureau's population division.

The population estimates are used for distributing federal funds and measuring demographic changes in the years between the once-a-decade censuses. No changes can be made to the figures from the 2020 census used for determining how many congressional seats each state gets or the numbers used for redrawing political districts.

Jan. 6 panel finds gap in Trump calls

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol has identified an almost 8-hour gap in official White House records of then-President Donald Trump's phone calls as the violence unfolded and his supporters stormed the building, according to two people familiar with the probe.

The gap extends from a little after 11 a.m. to about 7 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, and involves White House phone calls, according to one of the people. The missing records raise questions of whether Trump purposefully circumvented official channels to avoid records.

Sandy Hook families reject Jones' offer

Infowars host Alex Jones offered to pay $120,000 per plaintiff to resolve a lawsuit by relatives of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims who said he defamed them by asserting the massacre never happened, according to court filings Tuesday. The offer was quickly rejected by the families.

Cyber attack hits Connecticut airport

Connecticut officials said they were monitoring a cyberattack Tuesday that attempted to crash the website of Bradley International Airport but had no impact on operations. The Connecticut Airport Authority said there was a distributed denial-of-service attack on the website.

Motorcycle gunman kills 5 in Israel

A gunman on a motorcycle opened fire in a crowded city in central Israel late Tuesday, methodically gunning down victims as he killed at least five people. The shooter was killed by police. The shooting appeared to be the latest in a string of attacks by Arab assailants ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the anniversary of last year's Gaza war.