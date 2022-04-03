Elton John lauds late teen in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS – Elton John credits teenage AIDS patient Ryan White and his family with saving his life. The singer told the crowd at his concert at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday that spending time around White's family caused him to make changes in his life.

White died in Indianapolis at age 18 on April 8, 1990. He had contracted HIV years earlier through a tainted blood transfusion. His mother, Jeanne White-Ginder, continues to share a close relationship with John, who acknowledged her presence at the concert.

“I knew that my lifestyle was crazy and out of order. And six months later, I got sober and clean and have been ever since,” John said. “I cannot thank them enough, because without them, I'd probably be dead.”

Museum honors George H.W. Bush

The National WWII Museum in New Orleans has dedicated a gallery of planes to former aviator President George H.W. Bush, who was forced to bail out of his bomber during the war when it was hit by Japanese anti-aircraft fire.

Bush, who died in 2018, was remembered during last week's dedication ceremony at the museum, where the George H.W. Bush Aviation Gallery was christened.

Crews damage dinosaur tracks in Utah

Dinosaur tracks from 112 million years ago were slightly damaged in southeastern Utah by heavy machinery used to rebuild a boardwalk at the popular tourist area, U.S. Bureau of Land Management officials said.

The site is considered among the most important dinosaur track areas in the nation, containing tracks from at least 10 different species.

Hiker found dead; dog at his side, alive

A hiker who went missing two weeks ago was found dead in Griffith Park in Los Angeles with his dog by his side, authorities said.

Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was reported missing March 16. His body was found Thursday night in a remote area. His dog, King, was alive but emaciated, and a relative said he apparently hadn't left Hernandez's side for two weeks.