On the air

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

“This Week” on ABC

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: White House chief of staff Ron Klain; Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

“Meet the Press” on NBC

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Secretary of State Antony Blinken; former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

“Fox News Sunday”

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas; Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash.; Pentagon press secretary John Kirby

“State of the Union” on CNN

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Antony Blinken; NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

“Face the Nation” on CBS

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Guests: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.; Mayor Eric Adams of New York

– Associated Press