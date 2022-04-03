Sunday, April 03, 2022 1:00 am
On the air
Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
“This Week” on ABC
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: White House chief of staff Ron Klain; Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.
“Meet the Press” on NBC
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Secretary of State Antony Blinken; former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
“Fox News Sunday”
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas; Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash.; Pentagon press secretary John Kirby
“State of the Union” on CNN
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Antony Blinken; NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.
“Face the Nation” on CBS
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Guests: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.; Mayor Eric Adams of New York
– Associated Press
