On the air

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

“Fox News Sunday”

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: White House press secretary Jen Psaki; Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

“This Week” on ABC

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan

“State of the Union” on CNN

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Jake Sullivan; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen; Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans; former CIA Director Gen. David Petraeus

“Meet the Press” on NBC

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Jake Sullivan; Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba; former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers

“Face the Nation” on CBS

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Guests: Jake Sullivan; Oksana Markarova, Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S.; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner; former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson; Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester

– Associated Press