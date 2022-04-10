Sunday, April 10, 2022 1:00 am
On the air
Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
“Fox News Sunday”
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: White House press secretary Jen Psaki; Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
“This Week” on ABC
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan
“State of the Union” on CNN
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Jake Sullivan; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen; Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans; former CIA Director Gen. David Petraeus
“Meet the Press” on NBC
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Jake Sullivan; Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba; former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers
“Face the Nation” on CBS
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Guests: Jake Sullivan; Oksana Markarova, Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S.; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner; former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson; Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester
– Associated Press
