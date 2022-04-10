Opposition ousts Pakistani leader

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's political opposition ousted the country's embattled prime minister in a no-confidence vote early Sunday, which they won after several of Imran Khan's allies and a key coalition party deserted him.

The combined opposition that spans the political spectrum from the left to the radically religious will form the new government, with the head of one of the largest parties, the Pakistani Muslim League, taking over as prime minister.

Anticipating his loss, Khan, who charged the opposition colluded with the United States to unseat him, has called on his supporters to stage rallies nationwide. Khan earlier had tried to sidestep the vote by dissolving Parliament and calling early elections, but a Supreme Court ruling ordered the vote to go ahead.

Strong 5.2 earthquake rattles Turkey

A powerful earthquake hit eastern Turkey on Saturday but no casualties or serious damage were immediately reported, the country's disaster service said.

The 5.2 magnitude quake struck the town of Puturge in Malatya province at 5:02 p.m. local time, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate said. The tremor was recorded at a depth of 4.2 miles.

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent. In 1999, at least 17,000 people died in a powerful earthquake in northwest Turkey.

3 shot to death in gun range robbery

Three family members were killed during an apparent robbery at a Grantville, Georgia, gun range Friday, and investigators from multiple agencies worked the grim crime.

The owner of the Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting range and his wife and grandson were fatally shot, police said. The victims were 75-year-old Thomas Richard Hawk Sr., one of the owners of the family business, 75-year-old Evelyn Hawk and their teenage grandson Luke Hawk.

Police said about 40 weapons and the security camera DVR were stolen during the robbery, which occurred between 5:30 and 6 p.m. as the range was preparing to close Friday.

2 of 3 divers rescued; 14-year-old dead

Two European divers were rescued by fishermen Saturday but a third, a 14-year-old, had died, four days after they disappeared off a southern Malaysian island and drifted some 70 nautical miles, authorities said.

Alexia Alexandra Molina, 18, of France and Adrian Peter Chesters, 46, of Britain were found early Saturday in neighboring Indonesian waters and taken to a hospital. Chesters' son, Nathen Renze Chesters, remained missing, but Chesters told police the teen had died.

Norwegian instructor Kristine Grodem was training the three, who were seeking advanced diving licenses. She was rescued Thursday by a tugboat after the divers drifted away from their boat and were separated by a strong current.

Gaga dog thief mistakenly out of jail

A gunman accused of shooting and seriously wounding Lady Gaga's dog walker and stealing her two French bulldogs was mistakenly released from jail and is being sought, authorities said Friday.

James Howard Jackson, 19, was facing an attempted murder charge when he was released from Los Angeles County's jail on Wednesday “due to a clerical error,” the county sheriff's department said in a statement.

Jackson is one of five people arrested in connection with the Feb. 24, 2021, attack. During a violent struggle, Ryan Fischer was hit, choked and then shot.