Democrat ruled out for Senate run in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – A state court judge has ruled that Democrat Abby Finkenauer cannot appear on the June 7 Iowa primary ballot for U.S. Senate because she didn't gather enough petition signatures, potentially knocking off the candidate considered by many to be the party's best chance to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley.

Judge Scott Beattie, a 2018 appointee of Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, filed a ruling late Sunday that overturned a decision by a three-member panel of state elected officials. The panel concluded last week that Finkenauer's campaign staffers had substantially complied with Iowa law that requires candidates to obtain 3,500 names, including at least 100 signatures from at least 19 counties.

Finkenauer plans to appeal the decision, and the Iowa Supreme Court scheduled a hearing Wednesday with a promise to rule on the matter by the end of the week to meet deadlines for sending ballots to overseas voters.

Alabama sued over transgender care

Families with transgender teens sued the state of Alabama in federal court Monday to overturn a law that makes it a crime for doctors to treat trans youth under 19 with puberty blockers or hormones to help affirm their gender identity.

The two lawsuits – one on behalf of two families and another on behalf two families and the physicians who treat their children – pose legal challenges to legislation signed into law Friday by Republican Gov. Kay Ivey.

Teen in body armor dies of gunshot

A Florida teen was fatally wounded while he and a friend took turns wearing body armor and shooting each other, police said.

Christopher Leroy Broad, 15, died the evening of April 3 after being rushed to a hospital, according to police in Belleview, a community about 60 miles northwest of Orlando.

Following the teen's death, investigators determined that Broad and a 17-year-old had been taking turns shooting at each other while wearing a vest that contained a form of body armor, a police news release said.

Racist rant leads to Virginia resignation

A Republican local elections official in Virginia has resigned, according to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office, after being accused of posting a racist tirade on Facebook.

Youngkin and other officials called over the weekend for the resignation of David Dietrich, a member of the electoral board in the city of Hampton, after a local TV station reported Dietrich had been accused of using the racist language, including a slur against Black people and a call for a “public lynching.”

Heavy rains kill at least 25 in Philippines

Heavy rains caused by a summer tropical depression have killed at least 25 people in the central and southern Philippines, mostly due to landslides. Officials says 22 villagers died in landslides in four villages in Baybay city in central Leyte province. At least six other people were reported missing in the landslides and a search was underway.

Fearless Girl statute to stay, for now

The 4-foot bronze Fearless Girl statue that was deposited in front of New York City's Charging Bull in 2017 will remain in its current spot opposite the New York Stock Exchange at least until early next year while city officials wrestle with a permanent disposition for the popular symbol of female empowerment, a city board decided Monday.

Members of the Public Design Commission granted an 11-month permit extension.