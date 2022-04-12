US consular staff to exit Shanghai

BEIJING – The U.S. has ordered all non-emergency consular staff to leave Shanghai, which is under a tight lockdown to contain a COVID-19 surge.

The State Department said the order is an upgrade from the “authorized” departure issued last week that made the decision voluntary.

The order covers “non-emergency U.S. government employees and their family members from U.S. Consulate General Shanghai.”

In its late Monday announcement, the department said, “Our change in posture reflects our assessment that it is best for our employees and their families to be reduced in number and our operations to be scaled down as we deal with the changing circumstances on the ground.”

The department also issued a series of advisories for Americans in Shanghai, including that they ensure they have a “sufficient supply of money, medication, food, and other necessities for your family in the event of sudden restrictions or quarantine.”

Many residents in the city of 26 million have been confined to their homes for up to three weeks. Many describe an increasingly desperate situation, with families unable to leave their homes or obtain supplies of food and daily necessities, while people who test positive for the virus have been forced into mass quarantine centers where conditions have at times been described as crowded and unsanitary.

Mask mandate ordered in Philly

Philadelphia became the first major U.S. city to reinstate its indoor mask mandate on Monday after reporting a sharp increase in coronavirus infections, with the city's top health official saying she wanted to forestall a potential new wave driven by an omicron subvariant.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases have risen more than 50% in 10 days, the threshold at which the city's guidelines call for people to wear masks indoors, said Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, the health commissioner.

Health officials believe the recent spike is being driven by the highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant of omicron, which has become dominant in the U.S. in recent weeks.

Germany has too much vaccine

Germany's health ministry says the country may have to discard 3 million doses of expired COVID-19 vaccine by the end of June. A ministry spokesman told reporters in Berlin that “not many doses” have been destroyed so far, though he couldn't give an exact figure. But he said that “we have more vaccine available at the moment than is being used and than we can donate.” He added that the U.N.-backed effort to distribute shots to poorer countries, COVAX, isn't accepting donations. Germany's vaccination program has slowed considerably, with an average of only 33,000 shots administered per day over the past week – compared with over 1 million at times in December.