Masks on transit extended to May 3

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it is extending the nationwide mask requirement for airplanes and public transit for 15 days as it monitors an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was extending the order, which was set to expire on April 18, until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant that is now responsible for the vast majority of cases in the U.S.

When the Transportation Security Administration, which enforces the rule for planes, buses, trains and transit hubs, extended the requirement last month, it said the CDC had been hoping to roll out a more flexible masking strategy that would have replaced the nationwide requirement.

Texas tornadoes injure two dozen

Nearly two dozen people were injured when tornadoes swept through central Texas as part of a storm system that was expected to spawn more twisters and damaging winds Wednesday.

The storms caused widespread damage Tuesday in Salado, about 50 miles north of Austin. Bell County Judge David Blackburn said 23 people were injured, one of them critically. Twelve of the injured were taken to hospitals, Blackburn said.

Winds fuel New Mexico wildfires

Firefighters are battling a wind-driven blaze that has burned at least 150 homes, barns and other structures in a mountain community in drought-stricken New Mexico.

The blaze on the northeastern side of Ruidoso was fueled by winds between 50 and 90 mph when it was sparked Tuesday. Meanwhile, crews in Colorado were fighting two grass fires that forced temporary evacuations.

Biden plan worries whooping crane fans

The Biden administration made secret plans to weaken protection for whooping cranes, and documents obtained through an open records request show officials “seem to have been deliberately misleading the public,” an environmental group says.

The documents show that U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service plans to propose changing the only natural flock's status from endangered to threatened, the Center for Biological Diversity said in a news release.

South Africa flooding kills 259

Flooding in South Africa's Durban area has taken at least 259 lives and is a “catastrophe of enormous proportions,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said Wednesday.

The death toll is expected to continue rising as search and rescue operations continue in KwaZulu-Natal province, officials said.

Trump PAC funds attack ads in Georgia

Former President Donald Trump's political action committee has given $500,000 to a group that is running attack ads in Georgia against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.