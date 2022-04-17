Biden to host summit for Southeast Asia

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden will host leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian nations in Washington next month for a summit, the White House said Saturday.

The May 12-13 gathering is meant to demonstrate the United States' commitment to being a partner with countries in the region.

The gathering follows Biden's participation in an October 2021 summit where he announced $102 million in new initiatives to help these countries with COVID-19 and health security, climate change, economic growth and gender equality.

Police: Man stuffed grandma in freezer

Police say a northwest Georgia man killed his grandmother by stuffing her in a freezer while she was still alive. He was charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another.

Floyd County Police discovered the body of Doris Cumming, 82, late Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III.

Police believe Cumming was injured in a fall in December and that instead of getting her medical attention, Tincher dragged her through the home.

Southern New Mexico fights wildfire

Authorities have lifted some evacuation orders for a mountain community in drought-stricken southern New Mexico as firefighters worked Saturday to contain a wind-driven blaze that killed two people and destroyed more than 200 homes.

The evacuation orders lifted late Friday covered about 60% of the estimated 4,500 people ordered to leave their homes since the fire started Tuesday, a spokesperson said.

Dozens dead as migrant boat capsizes

A migrant boat capsized off the Libyan coast, leaving at least 35 people dead or presumed dead, the U.N. migration agency said Saturday. It was the second tragedy in less than a week involving migrants departing from North Africa to Europe. The International Organization for Migration said the bodies of six migrants were pulled out of the Mediterranean while 29 others were missing and presumed dead.