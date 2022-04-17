Sunday, April 17, 2022 1:00 am
On the air
Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
“Fox News Sunday”
Time: 9 a.m. Guests: Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 coordinator; Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.
“This Week” on ABC
Time: 9 a.m. Guests: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal; New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell; New York City Mayor Eric Adams; Dr. Ashish Jha.
“State of the Union” on CNN
Time: 9 a.m. Guests: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; singer Dave Matthews.
“Meet the Press” on NBC
Time: 9 a.m. Guests: Jha; Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer; Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich.
“Face the Nation” on CBS
Time: 10:30 a.m. Guests: Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba; David Beasley, head of the U.N. World Food Program; Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley.
– Associated Press
