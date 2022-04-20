Students produce video of disrepair

ATLANTA – Despite a student-produced video showing gaping holes in ceilings, crumbling bathrooms and signs warning of possible electrical shock around utilities in one room, a metro Atlanta high school is not in line for a major modernization project.

Instead, the DeKalb County Board of Education voted 5-2 this week to change its plan for repairs of schools districtwide. Druid Hills High had been on a list of schools set for major overhauls until it was removed earlier this year. The decision sparked anger among parents and led to students creating the documentary video that has drawn more than 44,000 views on YouTube.

In the eight-minute video, students used iPhones to document plaster falling off walls, water leaking in many areas and a ceiling hole so big a student is shown placing his entire hand through it. The students also describe the smell of human waste in a lunch area of the school, which has century-old water pipes.

Cost estimates to tear down and rebuild some parts of the school and completely modernize it range from $52 million to $60 million.