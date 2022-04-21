French president rips rival in debate

PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron tore into his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen in a television debate Wednesday for her ties to Russia and for wanting to strip Muslim women of their right to cover their heads in public, as he seeks the votes he needs to win another 5-year term.

In their only head-to-head confrontation before the electorate has its say in Sunday's winner-takes-all runoff vote for the presidency, Macron took the gloves off.

He argued that a loan that Le Pen's party received in 2014 from a Czech-Russian bank made her unsuitable to deal with Moscow. He also said plans by the anti-immigration candidate to ban Muslim women in France from wearing headscarves in public would trigger “civil war” in the country that has the largest Muslim population in western Europe.

Le Pen, in turn, sought to appeal to voters struggling with surging prices amid the fallout of Russia's war in Ukraine. She said bringing down the cost of living would be her priority if elected as France's first woman president and she portrayed herself as the candidate for voters unable to make ends meet.

'Rust' film company fined for failures

New Mexico workplace safety regulators Wednesday issued the maximum possible fine of nearly $137,000 against a film production company for firearms safety failures on the set of “Rust” where actor and producer Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer in October.

New Mexico's Occupational Health and Safety Bureau said Rust Movie Productions must pay $136,793, and distributed a scathing narrative of safety failures in violation of standard industry protocols, including testimony that production managers took limited or no action to address two misfires on set prior to the fatal shooting.

Ambassador burglary suspect killed

U.S. Secret Service officers shot and killed an intruder who was smashing windows at the residence of the Peruvian ambassador to the United States on Wednesday, authorities said.

The ambassador and his family were inside the home in the Forest Hills neighborhood of northwest Washington when they heard several windows being smashed just before 8 a.m. and called the Secret Service.

The agency is responsible for protecting foreign dignitaries and missions in the U.S., including embassies and diplomatic residences.

5 found dead in Duluth home

Five people were found dead inside a Duluth, Minnesota, home on Wednesday, after police received a report of a male experiencing a mental health crisis, authorities said.

The dead included the male reported to be in crisis. Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken said police in nearby Hermantown got an initial request to check on someone in that city at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The investigation led them to contact Duluth police. Authorities eventually went to a Duluth home, where they found the bodies.

End of Disney tax break advances

The Florida Senate on Wednesday passed a bill to repeal a law allowing Walt Disney World to operate a private government over its properties in the state.

The proposal could have huge tax implications for Disney and escalates a feud with Gov. Ron DeSantis over a new GOP law barring instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade as well as instruction that is not “age appropriate or developmentally appropriate.”

The Florida House of Representatives is expected to take up the bill today.