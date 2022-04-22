Drinking, drugs, violent texts in spotlight in Depp libel trial

Attorneys for actor Amber Heard sought to undermine Johnny Depp's libel lawsuit against her Thursday by spending hours in court focused on the actor's drinking, drug use and texts he sent to friends – including one about wanting to kill and defile his then-wife.

Heard's lawyers referenced Depp's history of trashing hotel rooms and his smashing of a bathroom sconce during an argument with Heard.

The attorneys are trying to derail Depp's libel lawsuit against Heard that alleges that she falsely portrayed him as a domestic abuser and ruined his lucrative acting career. They argue that Depp did indeed abuse Heard, both physically and sexually, and claim that Depp can't deny it because he was often drunk and high on drugs to the point of blacking out.

“I, of course, pounded and displayed ugly colors to Amber on a recent journey,” Depp said in a text message to a friend, the actor Paul Bettany, in July 2013, which was shown to jurors. “I am an insane person and not so fair headed after too much of the drink,” Depp continued.

Heard lawyer J. Benjamin Rottenborn also focused on another exchange that year between Depp and Bettany in which Depp wrote: “Let's burn Amber!!!” Bettany responded: “Having thought it through I don't think we should burn Amber.”

Depp has been on the stand in Fairfax County Circuit Court since Tuesday afternoon. The actor has spent much of that time describing the couple's volatile relationship and denying that he ever abused Heard.

Depp said that Heard often violently attacked him. And he argued that his movie career suffered after she wrote a 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post, which prompted his libel lawsuit against Heard.