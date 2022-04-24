On the air

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

“Fox News Sunday”

Time: 9 a.m. Guests: Reps. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, and Michael McCaul, R-Texas.

“This Week” on ABC

Time: 9 a.m. Guests: Yevheniya Kravchuk, a member of the Ukrainian parliament; Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

“State of the Union” on CNN

Time: 9 a.m. Guests: Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass; Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 coordinator; Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind.

“Meet the Press” on NBC

Time: 9 a.m. Guests: Warren, D-Mass., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo.; Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova.

“Face the Nation” on CBS

Time: 10:30 a.m. Guests: Warren; Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal; Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank.

– Associated Press