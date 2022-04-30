Man 2nd to admit seditious conspiracy

PHOENIX – A Georgia man affiliated with the far-right Oath Keepers militia group became the second Capitol rioter to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy for his actions related to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

The sentencing guidelines for Brian Ulrich, who pleaded guilty on Friday, were estimated to be 51/4 years to 61/2 years in prison. He also pleaded guilty to obstructing an official proceeding. The 44-year-old from Guyton, Georgia, agreed to cooperate with authorities investigating the riot, including testifying before a grand jury.

Authorities say Ulrich participated in encrypted chats with other people affiliated with the Oath Keepers in the days before the riot, rode toward the Capitol with others in golf carts on that day, marched on the grounds in a military “stack” formation, taunted police officers who were guarding the building and also entered the Capitol as hundreds of former President Donald Trump's supporters sought to block the certification of President Joe Biden's victory.

Colorado inmate first to get bird flu

A Colorado prison inmate has become the first person in the U.S. to test positive for bird flu in a recent outbreak that has led to the deaths of millions of chickens and turkeys.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday evening that the infected man had been in a pre-release program and was helping to remove chickens from an infected farm. The man reported fatigue for a few days but has recovered, officials said.

Despite the infection, the CDC considers the threat to the general public to be low because spread of the virus to people requires close contact with an infected bird.

Man convicted for hate crime attack

A jury has convicted a white Milwaukee man who was accused of throwing acid on a Latino man's face during a racist attack in 2019.

Clifton Blackwell, 64, was found guilty Thursday of first-degree reckless injury, with a dangerous weapon, as a hate crime. He faces up to 20 years in prison at his sentencing May 18.

The jury rejected Blackwell's argument that he acted in self-defense after arguing with Mahud Villalaz over street parking in November 2019 in Milwaukee. He accused Villalaz, who suffered second-degree burns, of being in the country illegally. Villalaz, 43, testified during the trial that vision in his left eye has been permanently affected.

Hot temperatures in India stunt wheat

An unusually early, record-shattering heat wave in India has reduced wheat yields, raising questions about how the country will balance its domestic needs with ambitions to increase exports and make up for shortfalls due to Russia's war in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Rajgarh, a city of more than 1.5 million people in central India, was the country's hottest, with daytime temperatures peaking at 114 degrees Fahrenheit.