On the air

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

“Meet the Press” on NBC

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J.

“Fox News Sunday”

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Alejandro Mayorkas; Bob Menendez

“State of the Union” on CNN

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Alejandro Mayorkas; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.

“This Week” on ABC

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova; Samantha Power, administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas

“Face the Nation” on CBS

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Guests: Samantha Power; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Moderna chief medical officer Paul Burton; Deborah Birx, former White House coronavirus response coordinator

