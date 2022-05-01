Teacher on leave for slavery lesson

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester school officials are investigating allegations that a white teacher told his class of mostly Black students to pick seeds out of cotton and put on handcuffs during lessons on slavery in a seventh-grade social studies class. The teacher has been put on leave.

An appalled parent posted on Facebook that her daughter was confronted with the cotton-picking lesson Tuesday. Two parents said the teacher let white children refuse to take part in the cotton-picking while not letting kids of color opt out.

On another occasion, the teacher brought in handcuffs and shackles, according to the students. The parents are calling for the teacher's firing and for his teaching license to be revoked.

Prison official, inmate missing

A prison official from Alabama is missing after escorting an inmate being held on capital murder charges to a courthouse for a hearing. The inmate is also missing.

The Lauderdale County sheriff's office said Saturday that Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White, 56, left the detention center with inmate Casey White on Friday morning and neither has been seen since. The pair are not related. The vehicle they were traveling in was discovered at a nearby shopping center parking lot.

Russia won't be part of space station

The head of Russia's space program said Moscow will pull out of the International Space Station, state media reported, a move it has blamed on sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine.

The orbital research space station had until the war remained a rare area of cooperation between Russia and the U.S. and its allies despite steadily worsening relations.

Twister ravages parts of Kansas

A tornado that barreled through parts of Kansas destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes and buildings, injured several people and left more than 15,000 people without power, officials said Saturday. More than 1,000 buildings were affected when a strong twister swept through Andover on Friday evening, according to authorities.