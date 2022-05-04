Greyhound racing nearing its end in the US

DUBUQUE, Iowa – Vera Rasnake laughed as she led a trio of barking, jostling dogs into the Iowa Greyhound Park, but her smile faded when she acknowledged that after 41 years her sport was teetering on extinction.

After the end of a truncated season in Dubuque in May, the track here will close. By the end of the year there will only be two tracks left in the country.

“It's very hard for me to see this,” Rasnake said.

It's been a long slide for greyhound racing, which reached its peak in the 1980s when there were more than 50 tracks across 19 states. Since then, increased concerns about how the dogs are treated along with an explosion of gambling options have nearly killed a sport that gained widespread appeal about a century ago.

A racing association found that betting on greyhounds plunged from $3.5 billion in 1991 to about $500 million in 2014.

In some states like the dog-racing mecca of Florida in 2021, it was voter initiatives that ended the sport at the state's dozen tracks. In others like Iowa, state officials allowed casinos to end subsidies that had kept greyhound racing alive as interest declined.

“Do I think the industry is dying? Yes,” said Gwyneth Anne Thayer, who has written a history of greyhound racing. But “it's happening way faster than I thought it would.”

The Dubuque track closure and the end of racing in West Memphis, Arkansas, this December will leave racing only in West Virginia, where tracks in Wheeling and near Charleston operate with subsidies from casino revenue.

For some animal welfare groups, the industry's collapse is the culmination of decades of work to publicize allegations of greyhound mistreatment. The group GREY2K was formed in 2001 and Carey Theil, the organization's executive director, said he feels a sense of accomplishment now that the sport's end seems within reach.

“This has become one of the signature animal welfare debates of our time,” Theil said.

GREY2K, the Humane Society and other groups have long argued that greyhound racing was cruel, including its longtime practice of killing dogs that weren't deemed top racers, using drugs to enhance their performance, confining them for long periods and subjecting animals to the risk of injury.

Industry supporters note there now is a huge demand to adopt retired racers and contend that some don't understand the love greyhounds have for running.

On opening day at the Iowa Greyhound Park in Dubuque, spectators packed into a spacious room that overlooked the track.. They expressed disappointment that the track would close, lamenting the loss of an entertainment option in Dubuque, a city known for its stately brick buildings and church steeples built on hills overlooking the Mississippi River.

Peggy Janiszewski and her friend Robin Hannan have for years been driving about three hours from the Chicago area to Dubuque to watch the racing. They typically bet only a few dollars on each race but are more interested in watching the dogs.

“They're beautiful. Like works of art,” Janiszewski said.

Greyhound racing also is held in other countries, including Australia, Great Britain, Ireland, Mexico and Vietnam, but it is facing some of the same problems apparent in the U.S.