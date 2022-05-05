Federal plea deal OK'd for Chauvin

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The judge overseeing the federal civil rights cases of four former Minneapolis police officers in the killing of George Floyd said Wednesday that he has accepted the terms of Derek Chauvin's plea agreement and will sentence him to 20 to 25 years in prison.

Chauvin pleaded guilty Dec. 15 to violating Floyd's civil rights, admitting for the first time that he kept his knee on Floyd's neck – even after he became unresponsive – resulting in the Black man's death on May 25, 2020. The white former officer admitted he willfully deprived Floyd of his right to be free from unreasonable seizure, including unreasonable force by a police officer.

Chauvin is already serving a 221/2-year sentence for his murder conviction in state court last year, though he is appealing that conviction. He would serve the federal sentence concurrently with the state sentence.

N. Korea launches ballistic missile

North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters on Wednesday, South Korean and Japanese officials said, days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to speed up the development of his nuclear weapons “at the fastest possible pace” and threatened to use them against rivals.

The launch, the North's 14th round of weapons firing this year, also came six days before a new conservative South Korean president takes office for a single five-year term.

Worker freed from collapsed plant

Firefighters in Boston worked for more than three hours to rescue an injured construction worker after part of a historic power plant collapsed Wednesday while being redeveloped.

Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey told reporters the worker suffered life-threatening injuries when a wall collapsed and landed on his legs and lower body.

Two other workers were quickly removed from the former Edison Power Plant in South Boston and taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, he said. The collapse occurred at around 1:45 p.m.

Fox kills 25 flamingos at National Zoo

Zookeepers at the National Zoo made a macabre discovery this week, when they entered the outdoor enclosure that housed 74 flamingos. A wild fox from neighboring Rock Creek Park had apparently chewed a hole in the metal mesh fencing and wreaked havoc, killing 25 flamingos and injuring three others. One Northern pintail duck was also killed.

Brandie Smith, the zoo's director, said in a statement that the fencing and other protective measures were being assessed and upgraded to prevent similar break-ins.

Biden declares disaster in New Mexico

Firefighters slowed the advance of the largest wildfire in the U.S. as heavy winds relented Wednesday, while President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration that brings new financial resources to remote stretches of northern New Mexico devastated by the blaze. The fire has fanned out across 250 square miles of high alpine forest and grasslands at the southern tip of the Rocky Mountains.

Blinken tests positive for COVID

The State Department said Wednesday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the White House Correspondents' Dinner and related events over the weekend. Spokesman Ned Price said Blinken tested positive in a PCR test Wednesday. He is fully vaccinated and experiencing only mild symptoms, Price said.