Cuba hotel blast toll rises; several missing

HAVANA – Relatives of the missing in Cuba's capital desperately searched Saturday for victims of an explosion at one of Havana's most luxurious hotels that killed at least 26 people. The dead included four children and a pregnant woman.

A natural gas leak was the apparent cause of Friday's blast at the 96-room Hotel Saratoga, which was undergoing renovations. But the area in front of hotel would have been busy at the time of the explosion.

Representatives of Grupo de Turismo Gaviota SA, which owns the hotel, said at a news conference Saturday that 51 workers had been inside the hotel at the time, as well as two working on renovations. Of those, 11 were killed, 13 remained missing and six were hospitalized.

Al-Qaida leader calls US weak

Al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri made an appearance in a pre-recorded video to mark the 11th anniversary of the death of his predecessor Osama bin Laden. Urging Muslim unity, Al-Zawahri says in the video that “U.S. weakness” was the reason that its ally Ukraine became “prey” for the Russian invasion.

The 27-minute speech was released Friday according to the SITE Intelligence group, which monitors militant activity. His whereabouts are unknown.

N. Korea flight-tests ballistic missile

North Korea flight-tested a ballistic missile likely fired from a submarine Saturday, South Korea's military said, continuing a provocative streak in weapons demonstrations that may culminate with a nuclear test in the coming weeks.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch occurred from waters near the eastern port city of Sinpo, where North Korea has a major shipyard building submarines.

It said the short-range missile flew 372 miles at a maximum altitude of 37 miles but it didn't immediately provide details about the submarine that would have been involved in the launch.

The U.S. military's Indo-Pacific Command said it a statement that the launch “highlights the destabilizing impact of the DPRK's illicit weapons program.”