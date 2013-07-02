The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Sunday, May 08, 2022 1:00 am

Lotteries

Indiana

Daily 3 Midday: 0-4-0 – Superball: 1

Daily 4 Midday: 0-3-7-8 – Superball: 1

Quick Draw Midday: 7-8-16-17-19-22-29-30-32-35-40-41-45-47-48-57-60-66-69-77 – Bullseye: 48

Daily 3 Evening: 1-6-3 – Superball: 3

Daily 4 Evening: 8-7-7-4 – Superball: 3

Quick Draw Evening: 2-4-6-11-14-18-19-20-25-26-27-28-32-34-36-41-54-68-79-80 – Bullseye: 80

Cash 5: 2-7-13-20-33

Hoosier Lotto: 1-2-7-8-18-38

Hoosier Lotto Plus: 6-7-16-18-34-38

Ohio

Pick 3 Midday: 7-4-7

Pick 4 Midday: 2-4-5-8

Pick 5 Midday: 0-8-2-9-5

Pick 3 Evening: 1-8-1

Pick 4 Evening: 1-8-8-9

Pick 5 Evening: 6-8-8-4-2

The Kicker: 9-2-5-0-7-5

Rolling Cash 5: 4-7-9-13-31

Classic Lotto: 13-17-19-27-36-42

Michigan

Midday Daily 3: 1-1-6

Midday Daily 4: 0-5-1-3

Daily 3: 1-2-7

Daily 4: 5-2-7-4

Fantasy 5: 7-15-20-29-32

Fantasy 5 Double Play: 2-3-9-17-39

Keno: 3-7-11-14-15-19-24-25-31-41-45-48-55-57-60-63-64-69-70-75-77-78

Lotto 47: 12-14-24-33-39-44

Lotto 47 Double Play: 1-7-22-24-29-41

Poker Lotto: K♥-7♠-A♥-8♣-2♦

Lucky for Life

10-23-24-38-41

Lucky Ball: 8

Cash4Life

30-37-40-54-59

Cash Ball: 2

Powerball

4-5-6-28-67

Powerball: 10

Power Play: 2

Double Play: 14-22-38-56-60-17

Double Play Powerball: 17

Jackpot: $51 million

Mega Millions

16-21-33-52-70

Mega Ball: 10

Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $86 million

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  