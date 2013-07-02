Sunday, May 08, 2022 1:00 am
Lotteries
Indiana
Daily 3 Midday: 0-4-0 – Superball: 1
Daily 4 Midday: 0-3-7-8 – Superball: 1
Quick Draw Midday: 7-8-16-17-19-22-29-30-32-35-40-41-45-47-48-57-60-66-69-77 – Bullseye: 48
Daily 3 Evening: 1-6-3 – Superball: 3
Daily 4 Evening: 8-7-7-4 – Superball: 3
Quick Draw Evening: 2-4-6-11-14-18-19-20-25-26-27-28-32-34-36-41-54-68-79-80 – Bullseye: 80
Cash 5: 2-7-13-20-33
Hoosier Lotto: 1-2-7-8-18-38
Hoosier Lotto Plus: 6-7-16-18-34-38
Ohio
Pick 3 Midday: 7-4-7
Pick 4 Midday: 2-4-5-8
Pick 5 Midday: 0-8-2-9-5
Pick 3 Evening: 1-8-1
Pick 4 Evening: 1-8-8-9
Pick 5 Evening: 6-8-8-4-2
The Kicker: 9-2-5-0-7-5
Rolling Cash 5: 4-7-9-13-31
Classic Lotto: 13-17-19-27-36-42
Michigan
Midday Daily 3: 1-1-6
Midday Daily 4: 0-5-1-3
Daily 3: 1-2-7
Daily 4: 5-2-7-4
Fantasy 5: 7-15-20-29-32
Fantasy 5 Double Play: 2-3-9-17-39
Keno: 3-7-11-14-15-19-24-25-31-41-45-48-55-57-60-63-64-69-70-75-77-78
Lotto 47: 12-14-24-33-39-44
Lotto 47 Double Play: 1-7-22-24-29-41
Poker Lotto: K♥-7♠-A♥-8♣-2♦
Lucky for Life
10-23-24-38-41
Lucky Ball: 8
Cash4Life
30-37-40-54-59
Cash Ball: 2
Powerball
4-5-6-28-67
Powerball: 10
Power Play: 2
Double Play: 14-22-38-56-60-17
Double Play Powerball: 17
Jackpot: $51 million
Mega Millions
16-21-33-52-70
Mega Ball: 10
Megaplier: 2
Jackpot: $86 million
