On the air

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

“Meet the Press” on NBC

Time: 9 a.m. Guests: Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel

“Fox News Sunday”

Time: 9 a.m. Guests: Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

“State of the Union” on CNN

Time: 9 a.m. Guests: Gov. Tate Reeves, R-Miss.; Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations

“This Week” on ABC

Time: 9 a.m. Guests: Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

“Face the Nation” on CBS

Time: 10:30 a.m. Guests: Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.; Lockheed Martin CEO James Taiclet; former Attorney General Eric Holder

– Associated Press