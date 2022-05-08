On the air

Sunday, May 08, 2022 1:00 am
Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
“Meet the Press” on NBC
Time: 9 a.m. Guests: Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
“Fox News Sunday”
Time: 9 a.m. Guests: Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.
“State of the Union” on CNN
Time: 9 a.m. Guests: Gov. Tate Reeves, R-Miss.; Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations
“This Week” on ABC
Time: 9 a.m. Guests: Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.
“Face the Nation” on CBS
Time: 10:30 a.m. Guests: Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.; Lockheed Martin CEO James Taiclet; former Attorney General Eric Holder
