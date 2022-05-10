Tuesday, May 10, 2022 1:00 am
Pulitzer honors go to coverage of Jan. 6, Afghanistan
Associated Press
NEW YORK – The Washington Post won the Pulitzer Prize in public service journalism Monday for its coverage of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, an attack on democracy that was a shocking start to a tumultuous year that also saw the end of the United States' longest war, in Afghanistan.
The Post's extensive reporting, published in a sophisticated interactive series, found numerous problems and failures in political systems and security before, during and after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot in the newspaper's own backyard.
Los Angeles Times correspondent Marcus Yam won in breaking news photography for work related to the fall of Kabul.
The U.S. pullout and resurrection of the Taliban's grip on Afghanistan permeated the awards, with The New York Times winning in the international reporting category for challenging official accounts of civilian deaths from U.S. airstrikes in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.
The Pulitzer Prizes, administered by Columbia University and considered the most prestigious in American journalism, recognize work in 15 journalism categories and seven arts categories.
The Tampa Bay Times won the investigative reporting award for “Poisoned,” its in-depth look into a polluting lead factory.
The Miami Herald took the breaking news award for its work covering the deadly Surfside condo tower collapse, while The Better Government Association and the Chicago Tribune won the local reporting award for “Deadly Fires, Broken Promises,” the watchdog and newspaper's examination of a lack of enforcement of fire safety standards.
A story that used graphics in comic form to tell the story of Zumrat Dawut, a Uyghur woman who said she was persecuted and detained by the Chinese government as part of systemic abuses against her community, brought the illustrated reporting and commentary prize to staffers at Insider.
Also
'Netanyahus' wins prize for fiction
Joshua Cohen's “The Netanyahus,” a comic and rigorous campus novel based on the true story of the father of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeking a job in academia, has won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction.
Andrea Elliott's “Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City,” building on her New York Times investigative series about a homeless Black girl from Brooklyn, received a Pulitzer for general nonfiction.
Two prizes were awarded in history: Nicole Eustace's “Covered with Night: A Story of Murder and Indigenous Justice in Early America” and Ada Ferrer's “Cuba: An American History,” which traces the centuries-long relationship between U.S. and its Southern neighbor.
James Ijames' “Fat Ham,” an adaptation of Sakespeare's “Hamlet” set at a Black family's barbecue in the modern South, received the Pulitzer for drama, and Diane Seuss won in poetry for “frank: sonnets.”
