Pulitzer honors go to coverage of Jan. 6, Afghanistan

NEW YORK – The Washington Post won the Pulitzer Prize in public service journalism Monday for its coverage of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, an attack on democracy that was a shocking start to a tumultuous year that also saw the end of the United States' longest war, in Afghanistan.

The Post's extensive reporting, published in a sophisticated interactive series, found numerous problems and failures in political systems and security before, during and after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot in the newspaper's own backyard.

Los Angeles Times correspondent Marcus Yam won in breaking news photography for work related to the fall of Kabul.

The U.S. pullout and resurrection of the Taliban's grip on Afghanistan permeated the awards, with The New York Times winning in the international reporting category for challenging official accounts of civilian deaths from U.S. airstrikes in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

The Pulitzer Prizes, administered by Columbia University and considered the most prestigious in American journalism, recognize work in 15 journalism categories and seven arts categories.

The Tampa Bay Times won the investigative reporting award for “Poisoned,” its in-depth look into a polluting lead factory.

The Miami Herald took the breaking news award for its work covering the deadly Surfside condo tower collapse, while The Better Government Association and the Chicago Tribune won the local reporting award for “Deadly Fires, Broken Promises,” the watchdog and newspaper's examination of a lack of enforcement of fire safety standards.

A story that used graphics in comic form to tell the story of Zumrat Dawut, a Uyghur woman who said she was persecuted and detained by the Chinese government as part of systemic abuses against her community, brought the illustrated reporting and commentary prize to staffers at Insider.