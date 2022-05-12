Ban on assault rifle sales under 21 tossed

LOS ANGELES – A U.S. appeals court ruled Wednesday that California's ban on the sale of semiautomatic weapons to adults under 21 is unconstitutional.

In a 2-1 ruling, a panel of the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Wednesday the law violates the 2nd Amendment right to bear arms and a San Diego judge should have blocked what it called “an almost total ban on semiautomatic centerfire rifles” for young adults.

The Firearms Policy Coalition, which brought the case, said the ruling makes it likely that age-based gun bans will be overturned in other courts.

However, the ruling was not a total victory for gun rights advocates. They had sought to block the state from requiring a hunting license for purchases of rifles or shotguns by adults under 21 who are not in the military or law enforcement. The court ruled the hunting license requirement was reasonable for increasing public safety through “sensible firearm control.”

Settlement reached in condo collapse

A nearly $1 billion tentative settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit brought by families of victims and survivors of last June's condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida, an attorney said Wednesday. A total of 98 people were killed.

Harley S. Tropin announced the $997 million settlement during a hearing before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Michael Hanzman. Still pending final approval, the settlement involves developers of an adjacent building, insurance companies and other defendants.

This year, Hanzman had approved an $83 million settlement to compensate people who suffered economic losses such as condominium units and personal property.

US overdose deaths hit record

More than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year, setting another tragic record in the nation's escalating overdose epidemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated Wednesday.

The provisional 2021 total translates to roughly one U.S. overdose death every 5 minutes. It marked a 15% increase from the previous record, set the year before.

Journalist shot dead in West Bank

Veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, one of the satellite channel's best-known reporters, was shot and killed on Wednesday while covering an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank. The broadcaster and two reporters who were with her blamed Israeli forces.

Israel's defense minister, Benny Gantz, promised a transparent investigation and said he was in touch with U.S. and Palestinian officials.

Passenger lands small plane in Florida

A passenger with no flying experience radioed an urgent plea for help when the pilot of a small plane suddenly fell ill off Florida's Atlantic coast, and was able to land the plane safely. Air traffic controller Robert Morgan, a 20-year veteran and certified flight instructor, talked the passenger down to a safe landing.

Polish state trooper aids Walesa

A Connecticut state trooper who is a native of Poland got quite the surprise while responding to an SUV with a flat tire Wednesday – a passenger in the vehicle happened to be former Polish President Lech Walesa.

State police said Trooper Lukasz Lipert arrived to the call in Tolland and was greeted by Walesa, who had spoken in Hartford on Tuesday as part of his U.S. tour.