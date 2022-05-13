Biden works to ease baby formula deficit

WASHINGTON – A baby formula shortage in the United States is driving parents to swap, sell and offer leftover supplies to each other, as President Joe Biden spoke with manufacturers and retailers Thursday about the plight facing families.

Biden discussed with executives from Mead Johnson and Gerber how they could increase production and how his administration could help, and talked with leaders from Walmart and Target about how to restock shelves and address regional disparities in access to formula, the White House said.

The administration plans to monitor possible price gouging and work with trading partners in Mexico, Chile, Ireland and the Netherlands on imports, even though 98% of baby formula is domestically made.

Troopers accused of beating Black man

State prosecutors have charged three Louisiana State Police troopers accused of beating a Black motorist, hoisting him to his feet by his hair braids and bragging in text messages that the “whoopin'” would give him “nightmares for a long time.”

The misdemeanor simple battery charges in the 2020 arrest of Antonio Harris come amid mounting scrutiny of the state's premier law enforcement agency over allegations of excessive force – particularly against Black people – and an institutional instinct to cover it up.

State police had arrested the troopers in February 2021 on felony charges of malfeasance in office, but local prosecutors elected not to bring that count last week

Jacob Brown, Dakota DeMoss and George “Kam” Harper, who are white, were seen on body-camera video piling onto Harris after a high-speed chase that ended next to a cornfield, kneeing, slapping and punching him even though he had surrendered face down with his arms and legs splayed.

Strict Louisiana abortion bill revised

Louisiana women who have abortions will not be subject to murder or other criminal charges after legislators revamped an abortion bill Thursday night.

The controversial bill would have ventured further against abortion than lawmakers' efforts in any other state. It would have made women who end their pregnancies subject to criminal homicide prosecutions.

The bill by Republican Rep. Danny McCormick unleashed increasing opposition from traditional supporters of abortion rights and longtime foes of legal abortion. McCormick abruptly ended debate on the bill and returned it to the House calendar. The bill appears unlikely for passage unless McCormick decides to attempt to revive it.

“To suggest that a woman would be jailed for an abortion is simply absurd,” Gov. John Bel Edwards, a devout Catholic and a Democrat who had vowed to veto the measure.

Mother kills 2 kids, turns gun on self

A mother in Gresham, Oregon, fatally shot her children, ages 6 and 8, before killing herself, police said, and court documents show the woman was headed to trial next month in a bitter and lengthy custody dispute with her ex-partner.

The mother who killed herself, Ashley Palmer, 31, had petitioned the court at least twice on an emergency basis for full custody of the children, citing her ex-partner's instability and a gun in the home, and said she herself had financial problems and mounting debt, court documents said. Her ex-partner, Jenavie Palmer, was to get the children Tuesday, the day they were found dead, after several weeks without a visit.

Just hours before the apparent murder-suicide, Ashley Palmer texted Jenavie Palmer late Monday a YouTube link to a music playlist labeled with the words “mother children murder suicide 2022,” The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.