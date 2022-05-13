Randy Weaver, part of Ruby Ridge standoff, dies

SPOKANE, Wash. – Randy Weaver, patriarch of a family that was involved in an 11-day Idaho standoff with federal agents 30 years ago that left three people dead and helped spark the growth of anti-government extremists, has died at the age of 74.

His death was announced Thursday in a Facebook post by daughter Sara Weaver.

“Love you always Dad” was written on Sara Weaver's Facebook page.

Details of Randy Weaver's death were not immediately available.

Randy Weaver moved his family to northern Idaho in the 1980s to escape what he saw as a corrupt world. Over time, federal agents began investigating the Army veteran for possible ties to white supremacist and anti-government groups.

To avoid arrest, Weaver holed up on his land near Naples, Idaho.

On Aug. 21, 1992, U.S. marshals scouting the forest to find places to ambush and arrest Weaver came across his friend, Kevin Harris, and Weaver's 14-year-old son, Samuel. A gunfight broke out. Samuel Weaver and Deputy U.S. Marshal William Degan were killed.

The next day, an FBI sniper shot Randy Weaver. As Weaver, Harris and Sara ran back toward the house, the sniper fired a second bullet, which passed through Vicki Weaver's head as she held an infant and wounded Harris in the chest.

During the siege, Sara Weaver crawled around her mother's blanket-covered body to get food and water for the survivors until the family surrendered Aug. 31, 1992.