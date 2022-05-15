Israel police probe attack on funeral

JERUSALEM – Israeli police decided Saturday to investigate the conduct of their officers who attacked the funeral of a slain Al Jazeera journalist, causing mourners to briefly drop the casket during the ceremony in Jerusalem.

Police forces on Friday beat pallbearers with batons at the start of the funeral procession of Shireen Abu Akleh, who witnesses say was killed by Israeli troops Wednesday during a raid in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli military says Palestinian gunmen were in the area and it's not clear who fired the fatal bullet.

The shocking scenes at the funeral, and the death of the 51-year-old Palestinian-American journalist, drew worldwide condemnation and calls for investigations, including from the United States and the United Nations.

Settlement reached in 2015 oil spill

The owner of an oil pipeline that spewed thousands of barrels of crude oil onto Southern California beaches in 2015 has agreed to pay $230 million to settle a lawsuit brought by fishermen and property owners, court documents show.

Houston-based Plains All American Pipeline @body:agreed to pay $184 million to fishermen and fish processors and $46 million to coastal property owners in the settlement reached Friday, according to court documents.

On May 19, 2015, an estimated 630,000 gallons of oil gushed from a corroded pipeline northwest of Los Angeles. It was the worst California coastal oil spill since 1969, and it blackened popular beaches for miles, killing or fouling hundred of seabirds, seals and other wildlife.

PBS news anchor, 75, plans to retire

Judy Woodruff says she'll be stepping down as anchor of PBS' nightly “NewsHour” program at the end of the year. Woodruff, 75, said she will report longer pieces for “NewsHour” and do other projects and specials for public television, at least through the 2024 presidential election.@body:

She was part of the “NewsHour” rotating anchor team from 2009 until 2013, when she and Gwen Ifill were named co-anchors of the program. Since Ifill's death in 2016, Woodruff has been the show's sole anchor.

Woodruff was chief Washington correspondent at “NewsHour” from 1983 to 1993, and has also worked at CNN and NBC News. Plans for her replacement will be announced in the fall, a PBS spokesperson said Saturday.