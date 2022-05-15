Sunday, May 15, 2022 1:00 am
On the air
Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
“This Week” on ABC
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna
“State of the Union” on CNN
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Nancy Pelosi; Gov. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb.; Finnish President Sauli Niinistö
“Fox News Sunday”
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Govs. Kevin Stitt, R-Okla., and Jared Polis, D-Colo.; Kathy Barnette, a Republican candidate for the Senate in Pennsylvania
“Meet the Press” on NBC
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; former Gov. Pat McCrory, a Republican candidate for the Senate in North Carolina; National Economic Council Director Brian Deese
“Face the Nation” on CBS
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Guests: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; former Defense Secretary Mark Esper; Lloyd Blankfein, senior chairman of Goldman Sachs
– Associated Press
