Be choosy: Jif reports salmonella outbreak

WASHINGTON – Consumers should double-check their jars of Jif peanut butter amid a recall, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say.

Jif's creamy, crunchy, natural and reduced-fat peanut butters have been linked to a salmonella outbreak across 12 states that has left 14 ill, with two people being hospitalized. Side effects from salmonella poisoning include fever, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.

The J.M. Smucker Co. announced a voluntary recall Friday of some Jif peanut butter products for potential salmonella contamination. Jars with lot codes 1274425 through 2140425 have been recalled and should be disposed, the company said

10 workers dead in tunnel collapse

Rescuers on Saturday found the bodies of nine more workers in a collapsed tunnel in Indian-controlled Kashmir, taking the death toll to 10. A government official said Saturday that the bodies of all missing workers were recovered.

The tunnel is part of a mountainous highway tunnel system that was under construction when it collapsed Thursday night. The body of one worker was recovered Friday.

Skull in Minnesota 8,000 years old

A partial skull discovered last summer by two kayakers in the drought-depleted Minnesota River will be returned to Native American officials after investigations determined it was about 8,000 years old.

Thinking it might be related to a missing person case or murder, Renville County Sheriff Scott Hable said turned the skull over to a medical examiner and eventually to the FBI, where a forensic anthropologist used carbon dating to determine it was likely the skull of a young man who lived between 5500 and 6000 B.C.

Man dies after finishing half-marathon

A 30-year-old man crossing the finish line of a Brooklyn half-marathon collapsed and died Saturday morning, officials in New York said. The runner was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. It was unclear what caused him to collapse.