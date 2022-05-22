On the air

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

“This Week” on ABC

Time: 9 a.m. Guests: White House COVID-109 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha; retired Adm. Mike Mullen, former Joint Chiefs of Staff chair

“State of the Union” on CNN

Time: 9 a.m. Guests: National Economic Council Director Brian Deese; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Josh Shapiro, Democratic nominee for Pennsylvania governor

“Fox News Sunday”

Time: 9 a.m. Guests: Deese; Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

“Meet the Press” on NBC

Time: 9 a.m. Guests: To be announced

“Face the Nation” on CBS

Time: 10:30 a.m. Guests: Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; former Defense Secretary Robert Gates

