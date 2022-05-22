Sunday, May 22, 2022 1:00 am
On the air
Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
“This Week” on ABC
Time: 9 a.m. Guests: White House COVID-109 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha; retired Adm. Mike Mullen, former Joint Chiefs of Staff chair
“State of the Union” on CNN
Time: 9 a.m. Guests: National Economic Council Director Brian Deese; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Josh Shapiro, Democratic nominee for Pennsylvania governor
“Fox News Sunday”
Time: 9 a.m. Guests: Deese; Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel
“Meet the Press” on NBC
Time: 9 a.m. Guests: To be announced
“Face the Nation” on CBS
Time: 10:30 a.m. Guests: Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; former Defense Secretary Robert Gates
– Associated Press
