N. Korea fires off ICBM, says South

SEOUL, South Korea – South Korea's government says one of the three weapons North Korea launched early today was a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile.

South Korea's government says the launches are “a grave provocation” that threaten international peace. It says North Korea will only face international isolation if it continues its provocation. North Korea's long-range missile program is aimed at obtaining an ability to launch nuclear strikes on the mainland U.S.

South Korea's military earlier said North Korea fired three ballistic missiles off the North's east coast, resuming its weapons launches after about two weeks. The launches came after President Joe Biden wrapped up his trip to Asia, where he reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to defend its allies in the face of the North's growing nuclear threat.

Subway shooting suspect arrested

A man suspected of abruptly pulling a gun and killing a stranger on a New York City subway train was arrested Tuesday, with police saying his motive for the unprovoked attack was “a big mystery.”

Andrew Abdullah, 25, was expected to face a murder charge in the death of 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez, who was shot to death while heading to Sunday brunch.

The arrest came hours after police posted Abdullah's name and photo on social media and implored the public to help find him. But after the arrest, police disclosed that officers briefly stopped him after the shooting but let him go because his clothes didn't match the description they were given.

Jehovah's Witness freed in Russia

A Danish Jehovah's Witness was released Tuesday after spending five years in a Russian prison under Moscow's crackdown on the religious group and was to be sent home, the organization said.

Russia officially banned the Jehovah's Witnesses in 2017, and designated the religious denomination “an extremist organization” in connection to its alleged “propaganda of exclusivity.” Danish member Dennis Christensen, 49, was arrested that year for leading a prayer meeting, and was handed a six-year prison sentence in 2019.

Death toll 16 in Myanmar boat disaster

At least 16 people from Myanmar's Rohingya minority have died after a storm capsized the boat they were traveling on to seek refuge in another country, officials and a recovery team member said Tuesday.

There were 35 survivors of Saturday's accident that took place Saturday off Myanmar's southwestern coast and four people were missing, the officials said.

California sets limits on water use

Grass in office parks, on college campuses or in some California neighborhoods will go brown this summer after state water officials adopted a ban Tuesday on watering certain green spaces as the state's drought drags on.

The ban adopted by the State Water Resources Control Board follows Gov. Gavin Newsom's plea for Californians to use less water or face broad, mandatory restrictions.