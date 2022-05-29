First Pacific storm sets sights on Mexico

MEXICO CITY – Agatha, the first tropical storm of the 2022 hurricane season in the Pacific, formed Saturday off Mexico's southern coast and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane today, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

A hurricane watch was issued for parts of the coast of the southern state of Oaxaca, where Agatha could make landfall by Monday. Mexico's National Water Commission said in a statement that the storm's rains “could cause mudslides, a rise in river and stream levels and flooding in low-lying areas.”

31 dead in stampede in Nigeria

A stampede Saturday at a church charity event in southern Nigeria left 31 people dead and seven injured, police told The Associated Press. One witness said the dead included a pregnant woman and many children.

The stampede at the event organized by the Kings Assembly Pentecostal church involved people who came to the church's annual “Shop for Free” charity program, according to a police spokeswoman.

Flooding in southern China deadly

At least 15 people, including three children swept away by floodwaters, have died in torrential rains across southern China, state media reported Saturday.

Eight died in two building collapses from landslides in Fujian province, near China's east coast, the official Xinhua News Agency said.