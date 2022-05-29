On the air

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

“This Week” on ABC

Time: 9 a.m. Guests: Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

“State of the Union” on CNN

Time: 9 a.m. Guests: Kinzinger; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas; state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-Texas.

“Fox News Sunday”

Time: 9 a.m. Guests: Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.; Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala.

“Meet the Press” on NBC

Time: 9 a.m. Guests: Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings Blake; Tony Monalto, president of Stand with Parkland.

“Face the Nation” on CBS

Time: 10:30 a.m. Guests: Murphy; Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla.; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Ronnie Garza, a county commissioner in Uvalde, Texas; Nicole Hockley, co-founder and CEO of Sandy Hook Promise; Jaclyn Corin, co-founder of March for Our Lives.

– Associated Press