Sunday, May 29, 2022 1:00 am
On the air
Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
“This Week” on ABC
Time: 9 a.m. Guests: Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.
“State of the Union” on CNN
Time: 9 a.m. Guests: Kinzinger; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas; state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-Texas.
“Fox News Sunday”
Time: 9 a.m. Guests: Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.; Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala.
“Meet the Press” on NBC
Time: 9 a.m. Guests: Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings Blake; Tony Monalto, president of Stand with Parkland.
“Face the Nation” on CBS
Time: 10:30 a.m. Guests: Murphy; Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla.; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Ronnie Garza, a county commissioner in Uvalde, Texas; Nicole Hockley, co-founder and CEO of Sandy Hook Promise; Jaclyn Corin, co-founder of March for Our Lives.
– Associated Press
