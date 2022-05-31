NRA reelects leader despite its troubles

The National Rifle Association's board of directors reelected its longtime leader Wayne LaPierre in Houston on Monday, despite the group's deteriorating finances, claims he misused its funds and a challenge from a prominent Texas Republican.

The 76-member board voted 54-1 in favor of LaPierre. The native New Yorker has held the title of NRA's executive vice president since 1991, according to Phillip Journey, a board member who attended the meeting. It's unclear if all board members were in attendance or if any abstained from the balloting.

LaPierre was challenged at Monday's vote by Allen West, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and former head of the Texas GOP. West served on the NRA board for five years but resigned in 2021 due to “a lack of resolve to reform the organization in the face of quite serious, and substantiated, allegations of financial impropriety.”

Vegas motor gang shooting injures 7

Rival motorcycle gangs were involved in a metro Las Vegas freeway shooting over the weekend that injured seven people and authorities arrested three suspects, police said Monday.

Sunday's shooting on the freeway involved people associated with the Hells Angels and the Vagos gangs, police in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson said in a statement.

Officers found “multiple subjects who had sustained gunshot wounds.”

10-year-old accused of gun threats

A 10-year-old Florida boy is under arrest for allegedly threatening by text to conduct a mass shooting, police in Lee County said Sunday.

The boy was arrested Saturday and charged with Making a Written Threat to Conduct a Mass Shooting after the Patriot Elementary School fifth grader sent a threatening text message, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said.

“This student's behavior is sickening, especially after the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a statement. “Making sure our children are safe is paramount. We will have law and order in our schools! My team didn't hesitate one second... NOT ONE SECOND,to investigate this threat.” Detectives interviewed the child, determined there was probable cause, and made the arrest, authorities said.

Arrest made for mass shooting post

Detectives have arrested an 18-year-old Florida man after receiving a tip that he threatened a mass shooting at a school in a social media post.

Corey Anderson's post showed him with a handgun, a rifle and a tactical-style vest along with a caption that said, “Hey Siri, directions to the nearest school,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a news release.

Anderson was arrested at his home near Tampa on Sunday, and charged with a written or electronic threat to conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism.

Rockabilly star Hawkins dies at 87

Ronnie Hawkins, a brash rockabilly star from Arkansas who became a patron of the Canadian music scene after moving north and recruiting a handful of local musicians later known as the Band, has died.

His wife Wanda confirmed to The Canadian Press that Hawkins died Sunday morning after an illness. He was 87.

Born just two days after Elvis Presley, the Huntsville native friends called “The Hawk”, had minor hits in the 1950s with “Mary Lou” and “Odessa.” He also ran a club in Fayetteville, Arkansas, where acts included such early rock stars as Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Conway Twitty.