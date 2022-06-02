Corinthian debt canceled by Biden

WASHINGTON – Hundreds of thousands of students who attended the for-profit Corinthian Colleges chain will automatically get their federal student loans canceled, the Biden administration announced Wednesday, a move that brings closure to one of the most notorious cases of fraud in American higher education.

Under the new action, anyone who attended the now-defunct chain from its founding in 1995 to its collapse in 2015 will get their federal student debt wiped clean. It will erase $5.8 billion in debt for more than 560,000 borrowers, the largest single loan discharge in Education Department history.

Tens of thousands of former Corinthian students were already eligible for debt cancellation, but they had to file paperwork and navigate an application process that advocates say is confusing and not widely known about. Now, the relief will be made automatic and extended to additional borrowers.

Buffalo shooter gets life in prison

The white man accused of killing 10 Black people in a racist attack on a Buffalo supermarket was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday on a state domestic terrorism and hate crime charge that would carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Payton Gendron is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on the new, 25-count indictment, which builds on a previous murder charge hastily prepared in the hours after the May 14 shooting.

Hurricane Agatha kills 11 in Mexico

Hurricane Agatha left at least 11 people dead and 33 missing in the southern Mexico state of Oaxaca, where it set off flooding and landslides, Gov. Alejandro Murat said Wednesday.

More than 40,000 people in the state have been affected, primarily along the coast and in the mountains just beyond, Murat said.

Agatha was the strongest hurricane since records have been kept to come ashore in May in the eastern Pacific.

Fatal arrest cover-up brought to court

Louisiana lawmakers on Wednesday asked Gov. John Bel Edwards and his top attorneys to testify before a bipartisan committee investigating a cover-up in the deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene.

The request comes after The Associated Press reported that Edwards and his lawyers privately watched a long-withheld video showing Greene taking his final breaths during his fatal arrest yet did not act urgently to get the footage into the hands of those with the power to charge the white Louisiana State Police troopers seen stunning, punching and dragging the man.

The video, which showed critical moments and audio absent from other footage that was turned over, didn't reach prosecutors until nearly two years after Greene's death on a rural roadside near Monroe. Prosecutors have said they were not even aware the 30-minute clip existed until six months after the governor viewed it in October 2020.

Bison gores Yellowstone pedestrian

A bison gored a 25-year-old woman in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo.

The bison was walking near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, just north of Old Faithful, when the woman approached it on Monday, according to a park statement. She got within 10 feet before the animal gored her and tossed her 10 feet into the air. The woman sustained a puncture wound and other injuries.