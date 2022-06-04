Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette A crowd forms in front of a C-5 Galaxy cargo aircraft Saturday at the Fort Wayne Air Show. Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette "Show Me" a WWII era B-25 Mitchell performs a wingover maneuver Saturday above the 122nd Air National Guard Base during the Fort Wayne Air Show. Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette Spectators watch the skies over the 122nd Air National Guard Base Saturday at the Fort Wayne Air Show. Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette Kids check out more than planes Saturday at the 122nd Air National Guard Base during the Fort Wayne Air Show. Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette Guests attending Saturday’s air show check out a Blackhawk helicopter while stunts are performed overhead at the 122nd Air National Guard Base. Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette A pilot with the United States Airforce shows off the cannon on his A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft Saturday to a curious crowd at the Fort Wayne Air Show. Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette Guests attending Saturday’s air show walk through the belly of a C-5 Galaxy cargo aircraft at the 122nd Air National Guard Base. Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette A mother and child watch the skies over the 122nd Air National Guard Base Saturday at the Fort Wayne Air Show. Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette Spectators sit along the flightline Saturday to watch the skies over the 122nd Air National Guard Base Saturday at the Fort Wayne Air Show. Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette Spectators watch the skies over the 122nd Air National Guard Base Saturday at the Fort Wayne Air Show. Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette Guests attending Saturday’s air show check out a C-5 Galaxy cargo aircraft at the 122nd Air National Guard Base. Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette Spectators watch the skies over the 122nd Air National Guard Base Saturday at the Fort Wayne Air Show. Previous Next Saturday, June 04, 2022 4:50 pm Saturday Gallery Fort Wayne Air Show The Fort Wayne Air Show on Saturday. Share this article Share Share on twitter Email story More stories Biden appeals for tougher gun laws Ukraine faces 'tough' time till arms arrive Police chief at school not aware of 911 calls Gunman in Tulsa targeted surgeon over back pain Arbitrary arrests ignite distress in El Salvador Lotteries Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Education