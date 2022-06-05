On the air

Sunday, June 05, 2022 1:00 am
Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
This Week on ABC
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Treasury Secretary Pete Buttigeg; Rep. Tom Rice, R-S.C.
Fox News Sunday
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.; Gene Sperling, an economic adviser to President Joe Biden
State of the Union on CNN
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas
Face the Nation on CBS
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Guests: Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.; Dr. Walter Koroshetz, director of the National Institute for Neurological Disorders and Stroke
Meet the Press on NBC is reempted by coverage of the French Open tennis tournament
