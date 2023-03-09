LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The U.S. Justice Department found Louisville police have engaged in a pattern of violating constitutional rights and discrimination against the Black community following an investigation prompted by the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor.
Attorney General Merrick Garland made the announcement Wednesday. A Justice Department report found the Louisville/Jefferson County Metro Government and Louisville Metro Police Department “engage in a pattern or practice of conduct that deprives people of their rights under the Constitution and federal law.”
The report said the Louisville police department “discriminates against Black people in its enforcement activities,” uses excessive force and conducts searches based on invalid warrants. It also said the department violates the rights of people engaged in protected speech, like the street protests in the city in the summer of 2020 after Taylor’s death. Garland said some officers have assaulted people with disabilities and called Black people disparaging names.
“This conduct is unacceptable, it is heartbreaking,” Garland said.
Memphis police policies to get review
The Justice Department announced Wednesday that it will review the Memphis police department policies on use of force, de-escalation strategies and specialized units in response to the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols during an arrest.
It said the review was requested by the city’s mayor and police chief. The announcement also said that in a separate effort, it will examine the use of specialized units around the country and produce a guide for police chiefs and mayors on their use.
Launch of 3D-printed rocket delayed
A rocket made almost entirely of 3D-printed parts remains on the pad after its debut launch attempt was aborted at the last minute. California-based Relativity Space was attempting to launch the rocket to orbit from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Wednesday. But a temperature issue in the upper stage halted the countdown.
Eighty-five percent of the rocket is made of 3D parts printed at the company’s factory in Long Beach, California.
Princess title used in Lilibet’s christeningPrince Harry and his wife, Meghan, announced Wednesday that their daughter had been christened in a private ceremony in California, publicly calling her a princess and revealing for the first time that they will use royal titles for their children.
Harry and Meghan said in a statement Wednesday that Princess Lilibet Diana, who turns 2 in June, was baptized on Friday by the Episcopal Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev. John Taylor. Lilibet’s title and that of her brother, Archie, who will be 4 in May, will be updated on the Buckingham Palace website.
Major data breach leaks lawmaker data
Officials have informed members of the House and Senate and their staffs that hackers may have gained access to their sensitive personal data in a breach of a Washington, D.C., health insurance marketplace. Employees of the lawmakers and their families were also affected. DC Health Link confirmed Wednesday that data was stolen.
It said it was offering them identity theft service and extending credit monitoring to all customers. A broker on an online crime forum claimed to have records on 170,000 customers and was offering them for sale. It posted data for 12 affected customers.