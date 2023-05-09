Kim Harding began her running journey for weight loss and health in 2011. Fast-forward 12 years, life has thrown many changes her way in regard to work and recreation, but she has found a way to intersect those aspects of her life while giving back.
Harding, a clinical psychologist with Veterans Affairs, is also a certified running coach and will be race directing the Armed Forces Endurance Run at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum on O'Day Road on May 20.
"I work primarily with veterans with PTSD," Harding, 54, said. "I know the power of running and hiking and how it can positively impact mood and self worth. I wanted to create an event here in Fort Wayne because we didn’t have any ultra-marathon events up to this point in town that benefit veterans.
"One component of PTSD is depression and one of the things that we know about treating depression is that movement helps. A lot of the veterans say they don't want to run again, but it doesn't have to be running. They can go mow, or walk, just focusing on getting movement back into their daily life. You have the veterans that join Team Red, White and Blue (an organization that connects veterans with other active veterans through recreational activities) that stay active, but you have the ones that are never going to do that ever again."
The event is a time-based format of a 4-person relay, or individual events of 4-, 8- or 12-hour options, where participants run (or walk) an approximate 1-mile grass and trail loop held on the grounds of the Shrine.
The event is inspired by her own running journey and how she dove into ultra-marathons.
Harding began her fitness journey in 2011, and lost 130 pounds with lower-impact activities like walking and the exercise bike.
"I was very cardio-focused," she said. "I got so quick at walking that I realized that if I started picking up my feet a little bit, I could actually run. I was a member of Weight Watchers back then and there's a local 5K, the Bishop Luers 5K, and one of my friends said, 'Let's go do that!'"
After some medical setbacks and a resultant running hiatus, she ran her first ultra-marathon distance event in 2019.
"When I first started ultras I started with timed events on looped courses because I was afraid of time cutoffs," Harding said. "This format gives everyone the chance to succeed and hit big goals. It’s how I got my first 50-mile distance. I am a running coach as well and I love working with runners to achieve new or first big goals."
Harding ran her first ultra-distance event at Eagle Up Ultra in Canal Fulton, Ohio. Much like her own event, Eagle Up benefits the area's Team RWB.
"I wanted to do something like that here for Fort Wayne and our veterans here," Harding said. "I've been to Eagle Up twice as a participant, a 50-miler and a 100-miler and, as a coach. I took two of my athletes for their first 50k distances, but it's not all about hitting those traditional distances, it's about how much can I do at that time."
The event will be the first under Harding's race company, Beyond Limits Racing, which she founded last fall.
"Part of why I'm a psychologist is that I love helping people achieve goals," she said. " I want people to get rid of the limiting belief and show people that they can do this.
"I love helping people realize that they can do 'that thing,' then they're doing that thing, whether it's a 5k, 10k, 50-miler, 100-miler, whatever."
The National Veterans Memorial Shrine and Museum grounds have monuments commemorating major US conflicts from the American Revolution through the present.
The grounds will be open during the Endurance Run event.