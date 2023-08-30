Indianapolis physician Caitlin Bernard will not be appealing a ruling from the medical licensing board this year in which she was reprimanded for violating patient privacy laws, according to an announcement from her legal representation.
Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office also did not appeal so the matter is now closed. Each side had 30 days to decide.
The Indiana Medical Licensing Board found that Bernard broke both state and federal patient privacy laws when she publicly discussed the case of a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio seeking an abortion in Indiana. The 14-hour hearing in May concluded with sanctions and a $3,000 fine.
“My goal has always been to protect and support my fellow medical providers and people who need medical care, including abortions. I want to make it clear that my case should not create a precedent that allows politicians to go after physicians who provide reproductive care or any other care that politicians disagree with. I am hopeful that my example shows how important it is for medical providers to be brave advocates and speak up when needed. At this point, I have no confidence that an appeal would change the outcome of this decision,” Bernard said in a statement.
Bernard shared the story with a reporter last summer just before lawmakers convened in a special session to consider the near-total abortion ban and attracted national attention, with some political figures accusing her of lying to sway legislators.
Attorney General Todd Rokita called Bernard an “abortion activist acting as a doctor.”
Advocates openly acknowledged that the personal account from Bernard’s patient pushed the General Assembly to include an exception for rape victims up to 10 weeks in the near-total abortion ban.
“AG Rokita’s politically-motivated attempts to use my work as a provider to create a national platform for himself and his subsequent complaint to the Medical Licensing Board, is just a small part of the post-Roe landscape,” Bernard said.
“… I’m proud of the stand I took.”
