WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden will use this week’s celebratory state visit by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to underscore that the U.S. is ready to step up its efforts to deter a North Korean attack on South Korea, according to the White House.
Biden will announce specific new nuclear deterrence efforts as well as a new cyber security initiative, economic investments and an educational partnership, part of an effort to highlight the breadth and depth of the two countries’ relationship as they mark the 70th anniversary of their alliance, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.
White House officials say Biden hopes to put a particular emphasis on the United States’ “ironclad” commitment to deterring nuclear action by North Korea as Pyongyang has stepped up ballistic missile tests, including flight-testing a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time earlier this month.
Standoff over trans legislator in 2nd week
Supporters of a silenced transgender lawmaker in Montana waved Pride flags and chanted “let her speak!” outside the statehouse Monday in Helena as a standoff over remarks made last week continued into its second week.
Rep. Zooey Zephyr plans to keep trying to speak on the House floor, but GOP leaders are demanding she apologize for saying they would have “blood on their hands” if they banned gender-affirming care for transgender youth.
Sheeran trial over Gaye tune begins
Jury selection has begun in a trial that mashes up Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” with Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On.” The heirs of Gaye’s co-writer of the 1973 soul classic, Ed Townsend, are alleging copyright violation in a lawsuit against Sheeran that went to trial Monday in Manhattan federal court.
Georgia’s Trump findings due in summer
Fani Willis, a county prosecutor in Georgia who is investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally meddled in the 2020 election in the state, says she expects to announce charging decisions in the case this summer and urging stepped-up security. A decision is expected in the term of court that runs from July 11 to Sept. 1.
Breonna Taylor shooter hired as deputy
The former Louisville police officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor has a new job in law enforcement in a county northeast of the city. The Carroll County sheriff’s office has hired Myles Cosgrove. Taylor was killed in March 2020 when police used a faulty drug warrant to break through her door.
Blasts kill 12, hurt dozens in Pakistan
Police say two explosions at a counterterrorism police facility in northwest Pakistan have killed at least 12 people and wounded at least 50. No one immediately claimed responsibility, but the Pakistani Taliban have claimed similar attacks in recent months.
Ex-UN secretary-general visits Myanmar
Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has made a surprise visit to military-run Myanmar on behalf of a group of elder statesmen. State television says Ban, deputy chair of The Elders, met with top leader Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing and exchanged views on the situation in the country.
UAE craft sends photos of Mars’ moon
A spacecraft orbiting Mars has sent back close-up photos of the red planet’s little moon. The United Arab Emirates spacecraft flew within 62 miles of Deimos last month.