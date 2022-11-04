Eastbrook has proved a thorn in the side of Bluffton football, as the Tigers saw the Panthers end their season eight times since 1993. Bluffton assured the streak would not extend to nine, forcing five turnovers to claim a 42-35 victory in Bluffton in the championship game of Class 2A Sectional 36.
Anthony Cruz carried the ball 24 times for 226 yards and three touchdowns for Bluffton, which won its second-ever sectional championship (1988). Eastbrook (8-4) fell to 5-2 in sectional finals the last seven years.
Class 4A
COLUMBIA CITY 27, LEO 21, OT: In Columbia City, Ethan Sievers’ 2-yard touchdown run in overtime propelled the No. 9 Eagles (11-1) to their second sectional title in school history. Sievers led the way with 96 rushing yards for Columbia City, whose other sectional championship came in 1993.
Max Loeffler rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns for the Lions (8-4), who came up short in overtime in the sectional championship for the second straight year. Leo has advanced to the sectional finals four years running but now stands 0-4 in those games, losing by a combined 24 points.
Class 3A
YORKTOWN 42, NORWELL 41: In Ossian, the Tigers stopped a two-point conversion attempt with 24.8 seconds remaining to stun the No. 4 Knights.
Norwell (10-2) led 21-0 with 47 seconds left in the first quarter before Yorktown (9-3) rallied. Luke Graft ran 34 times for 190 yards and a score for the Knights.
Class 2A
BISHOP LUERS 35, EASTSIDE 21: In Butler, the Knights claimed the rubber match against the Blazers, as the two schools met in the sectional championship game for the third straight year. Luers (7-5) won 56-49 in 2020, and No. 8 Eastside (9-3) won 21-16 last season. Charlie Stanski threw for 102 yards and two touchdowns as the Knights claimed their 26th sectional title in school history, while Dax Holman rushed for 136 yards and two scores for the Blazers.
Class A
ADAMS CENTRAL 41, NORTHFIELD 13: In Wabash, Ryan Black’s three touchdowns in the second quarter (two rushing, one passing) triggered a second-half running clock as the No. 2 Flying Jets (12-0) won their fifth sectional title in seven years and 23rd overall. Black rushed for three scores in all, while Gavin Cook and Keegan Bluhm also ran for Adams Central touchdowns.