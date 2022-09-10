TRINE 24, ROSE-HULMAN 23: In Terre Haute, the Thunder trailed 23-3 at the half before rallying to claim the nonconference victory. Alex Price’s 17-yard touchdown run with 1:37 remaining tied the contest, with Anthony Hentz’s extra point providing the winning margin for Trine (2-0).
ALMA 49, MANCHESTER 7: In Alma, Mich., the Scots scored three touchdowns in the first and second quarter each to improve to 2-0. Gabe Melvin’s six-yard scoring reception from Trevor O’Brien late in the third quarter helped the Spartans (1-1) avoid the shutout.