Corrections

• Because of a reporting error, a story on Page 1C Sunday about local government boards loosening up precautions quoted the wrong official. The story should have said Allen County Commissioner Therese Brown said in an email she prefers direct interaction with constituents because it is more personal.

• Because of a reporting error, Paul Gerardot's name was misspelled in a story on Page 1A Sunday about an orchard honoring a mother's kindness.