Correction

An op-ed column published Wednesday ("Aiding and abetting: Banks unfit to serve on Jan. 6 panel – and in House"), the writer asserted Congressman Jim Banks deleted tweets posted before Jan. 6 acknowledging plans for rioters to storm the Capitol.

Mitch Hailstone, spokesman for the Republican Study Committee, said the assertion is false and pointed to Politiwoop, an online tool tracking deleted tweets. The tool, created by ProPublica, does not show any tweets deleted by Banks from that period.