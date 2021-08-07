Correction

Because of a reporting error, incomplete list of performances for Fort Wayne Philharmonic’s Freimann Series of chamber music appeared Friday in a story on Page 2W. The schedule is “All Beethoven” on Oct. 13 and 17, “Debussy, Mozart, and Tchaikovsky” on Feb. 9 and 13, “Ravel’s Quartet” on March 9 and 13 and “Brahms Quartet” on April 27 and May 1. Wednesday performances are at History Center and Sunday concerts are at Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Rhinehart Music Center.