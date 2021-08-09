The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, August 09, 2021 1:00 am

    Mental health in workplace topic of Grand Wayne events this week

    Two local events designed to help employers gain a better understanding of mental health will be held this week at Grand Wayne Convention Center. An article on Page 1H Sunday omitted details about attending.

    What: A Healthy Working Luncheon & Breakfast, hosted by Well2Work, a program of Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana

    Who: Presenter Joyce Marter, a nationally known licensed psychotherapist

    Schedule:

    • Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. – Mental Health Awareness: Breaking the Stigma & Promoting Access to Care. Registration opens and lunch is served at 11:30 a.m., keynote presentation at noon.

    • Friday, 8-10 a.m. – Mental Health First Aid: Building Resilience & Promoting Mental Health at Work. Registration opens and breakfast is served at 8 a.m., keynote at 8:30 a.m.

    To register: Limited space is available. Email Audrey Mumma at amumma@mhanortheastindiana.org.

    Information: well2worksolutions.org/healthyworkingluncheon

